In January, we reported that personalisation was emerging as one of the key trends to watch in 2025. In this day and age, customers expect businesses to know who they are, understand their needs, and communicate in a way that feels personal, regardless of channel. Despite talking about personalisation for several years, AI is enabling contact centre operations to deliver it, seamlessly. So, how do you achieve that level of personal connection at scale?

In this webinar, we looked at the strategies that help businesses create meaningful, relevant, and timely interactions with every customer.

We discussed:

How personalisation can build loyalty and deliver for the bottom line

Using AI and automation to enhance, not replace, human connections

The importance of crafting dynamic content that speaks to individual needs

Building trust through responsible data use and privacy

Leigh Hopwood, CEO, CCMA was joined by industry leaders including Lisa Beeching, Head of Business Support at ManyPets, Rachel Lewis, Head of Businessline at Natwest, Ray Biggs, COO at Ventrica and Brendan Jackson, COO at Deepdesk, to discover how to make every customer feel valued—at scale—by blending technology with authentic, human-driven interactions.