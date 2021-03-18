The contact centre industry has experienced an uptake in the use of digital channels by customers. As a result, they are revisiting customer journeys to consider when and where to use digital channels to provide a more efficient, cost effective option. And some are looking at whether there is a future for voice.

This Great Debate pitched voice versus digital. Poly proposed that all contact should be via the voice channel with human-to-human conversations, whilst Digital Genius argued that all contact should be through digital channels using the latest AI technologies.

Of course, the question is what is right for your business. Where do you stand in this debate? Will you be swayed by Poly’s proposal to put a human at the end of the phone? Or will you ere towards making all interactions digital. Or will you find a middle ground? Watch the recording to find out.