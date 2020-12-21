From January 2021, the UK’s transition period after Brexit will come to an end. There is much debate about whether there will be a deal or no-deal and what impact it will have on our lives.

The question is, what impact will Brexit have on the contact centre? Will the contact centre industry weather the storm? What will change for European colleagues working in the UK? How easy will it be to recruit European linguists? What does it mean for European travel? What changes will there be to compliance and regulations that impact the industry?

We asked this and many more questions when we spoke with an official from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

First, Tim Pickard, CMO at Sabio, set the scene, giving us the facts, the potential risks and the opportunities. Then we talked to Francis Loughran, Assistant Director for Trade in Professional & Business Services.