CCMA research reveals that consumers like proactive contact if there is something in it for them. For example status updates, responses to outstanding queries, being taught how to self-serve or being offered better deals. The channels used for this proactive engagement depend on who your customers are and how they want to interact with you.

Organisations that use their insights to understand why consumers make contact and which channels provide the greatest engagement rates, and then design and implement an appropriate proactive approach, reduce inbound contact and build loyalty by improving the customer experience.

As contact centre leaders strive for increasing efficiency in order to manage costs whilst under pressure to improve CX, deploying a structured and considered approach to proactive contact can result in taking back control of your call demand. The question is, where does this work best?

In this online seminar, Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, explores:

Examples of where proactive engagement really works in service

How being proactive can support vulnerable customers

Which channels for which purpose

Where proactive contact delivers sales

The GDPR implications of proactive contact

Listen to the panel discussion with industry leaders, Andy Cook, Head of Colleague & Customer Success at AXA Health, Dan Edwards, Head of Customer Centre Operations at Cadent and Hamish Cliff, Head of Consulting at BSL.

