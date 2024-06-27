AI continues to be the hottest topic in the business world and it’s no different within the contact centre. The challenge is that it can be difficult for operation leaders to cut through the hype and jargon to understand where the greatest potential resides, and how to achieve it.

For several months we’ve been bringing contact centre leaders together to discuss and debate the merits and use cases of using AI to enable the frontline and to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We have undertaken a deep dive research project to explore exactly what’s going on.

This research, supported by Route 101, reveals:

The most valuable AI use cases in the contact centre

How to select the right technologies and partners

What you need to know when implementing to maximise the chances of success

CCMA’s Research Director, Stephen Yap, shared the findings in an online seminar and discussed the outcomes with a panel of industry leaders, Dan Cotton, Head of Operational Innovation at Simply Business, Nick Coleman, Senior Manager, Customer Care Process and Technology Improvement at Dunelm, and Ben Smith, Technical Solutions Consultant at Route 101.