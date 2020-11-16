Watch the recording

Download the slides here.

The New World: The PerfectHome journey to creating an agile, digital business

During this virtual visit, the leadership team shared with us how they’ve built a brand new culture around customer and colleague insight.

  • How the pandemic has influenced their new operating model
  • How multi-skilling of colleagues will now be used to enhance Customer Experience
  • How they surveyed both their customers and colleagues throughout lockdown to establish their wants and needs
  • How they are exploring and driving improvements in their business culture
  • Give us a virtual tour of the contact centre
