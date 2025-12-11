Knowledge management in contact centres is evolving. Once seen mainly as a tool for driving efficiency, it is now central to enabling authentic human connection, and increasingly, to shaping effective collaboration between people and AI.

This online seminar explored how to design knowledge strategies that reduce friction for both customers and frontline colleagues, while also creating space for empathy, judgment, and personalised service. Look ahead to how organisations can prepare today for a future where knowledge management is a foundation for human-AI synergy.

We explored the following themes:

Human-centred design – building knowledge tools that support frontline colleagues in real conversations.

Consistency with flexibility – delivering fast, accurate answers while allowing room for empathy and personalisation.

Colleague empowerment – using knowledge to build confidence and reduce stress in high-pressure environments.

From efficiency to experience – balancing operational gains with improved customer outcomes.

Preparing for human-AI collaboration – how knowledge management will underpin the next generation of customer service.

Measuring success – going beyond efficiency to track customer satisfaction, loyalty, and frontline colleague wellbeing

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, hosted an informative and advice-laden debate with:

Gillian Lamb, Knowledge Manager, John Lewis Partnership

Radostina Petrova, Unit Leader, NatWest Businessline

Martin Fisher, Knowledge Team & Content Manager, MH Courts & Tribunals Service

Blanche Limousin, Knowledge and Customer Success Manager, Mayday

