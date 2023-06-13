The repercussions of the rapidly rising cost of living are keenly felt in contact centres. People seeking help managing outgoings contributes massively to contact demand and drives increased complexity and emotion.

With inflation continuing at double-digit rates in Q2 2023, the CCMA commissioned research supported by CallMiner to quantify the impact of rising costs on customers and how this is affecting contact needs and behaviours.

Stephen Yap, CCMA’s Research Director, reveals the findings from the research and discusses what this will mean for contact centre operations. Stephen was joined by Lorraine Dunn, Head of Operational Strategy and Quality at Stepchange Debt Charity, and Frank Sherlock, General Manager at CallMiner, who explored: