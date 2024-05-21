The UK is experiencing slow financial recovery following the impact of the pandemic and Brexit. Consumers are still finding life difficult managing their outgoings with costs that are still rising. What is changing in customer contact as a result? During the financial crisis, call demand increased where consumers were looking for support in managing their finances. What is the situation now?

Stephen Yap, Research Director at CCMA, explored this issue in our latest research to find out how consumer behaviour and attitudes have changed. Watch the online seminar below as he reveals:

The reality of the current financial situation for consumers

Are organisations providing sufficient support for the vulnerable?

Is proactive contact happening and making a difference?

The impact the current situation is having on contact centres in different sectors

To discuss the findings, Stephen was joined by industry leaders, Sabina Onwuka, Head of Customer Services at London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, Kelly Shippen, Head of Contact Centre at Leeds Building Society and Frank Sherlock, VP International at CallMiner.