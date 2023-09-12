Hybrid working is now the norm in the contact centre industry. It’s not unusual for an operation to offer frontline colleagues the opportunity to work from home for some, if not most of their working time. Is there a genuine best practice approach to hybrid working?

We explored the fundamentals of hybrid working, the models that are surfacing as most effective and the challenges and opportunities hybrid working will bring to the contact centre in 2023 and beyond. In this debate, we discussed:

Building team morale through engagement

Recruitment and retention in a hybrid world

Coaching, learning and career development

Scheduling and forecasting with flexible working

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, led the discussion with a panel of key leaders such as Jen Turner, Head of Sales Service and Retention at The AA, Kate O’Loughlin, Leadership & Culture Manager at Centrica and Paul Whymark, COO at Sensée.