How your contact centre operation compares with others is a great way to measure whether you’re on the right track or have more work to do. That’s why the CCMA conducts an annual Benchmark programme for its members covering 25+ key performance indicators.

We explored some of the outcomes from the CCMA Benchmark with CCMA’s Membership and Learning Director, Kate Law, who shared some of the highlights and explored how things have changed in the last 12 months.

Take a look at some of the key metrics across customer, colleague and operations, as they stand today and how they are trending compared to recent years. Kate was joined by our guest panel, including Davide De Fano, Customer Interaction Manager at Worcester Bosch, Elizaveta Kovaleva, Customer QA Lead at BPHA and Chris Angus, VP Contact Centre Engagement EMEA at 8×8.