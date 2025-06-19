How Does Your Contact Centre Stack Up? Discover the Insights That Matter Most 

Want to know how your contact centre performance compares to others in the industry? The CCMA’s annual Benchmark programme tracks over 25 key performance indicators to help members understand where they stand—and where there’s room to grow. 

Delve into this year’s Benchmark result as Kate Law, CCMA’s Membership and Learning Director, reveals the standout trends and shifts we’ve seen over the past 12 months, offering valuable context for your own performance data. 

We’ll explore: 

  • Key metrics across customer experience, colleague engagement, and operational performance 
  • How performance trends have shifted over recent years 
  • What these trends reveal about current challenges and opportunities 
  • Expert insights from our guest panel on what 2026 might hold for the industry 

Kate was joined by industry leaders, John Murphy, Head of Customer Excellence at NHS Shared Business Services and Claire Carroll, Head of Helpdesk at Hargreaves Landown.


