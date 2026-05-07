How confident are you in your contact centre’s performance and how it measures up against the rest of the industry?

Each year, the CCMA Benchmark programme analyses more than 25 critical performance indicators, giving members an unrivalled view of what good looks like, where excellence is emerging, and where improvement opportunities lie.

During this online session, we brought this year’s CCMA Benchmark results to life. Kate Knowles, CCMA’s Services Director, unpacked the most significant trends and shifts from the past 12 months, helping you interpret what the data really means for your operation.

We looked at:

Key metrics shaping customer experience, colleague engagement, and operational performance

How performance benchmarks have evolved and what that tells us about the direction of travel for our industry

What these trends reveal about current challenges and opportunities

Expert perspectives from our guest panel on what 2026 and beyond might hold for the industry

Whether you’re looking to validate your strategy, identify new opportunities for improvement, or stay ahead of emerging trends, this session will give you the insight and context you need to make confident, data-driven decisions.

Hear from Sarah Tait, Head of Contact Centre Operations, Customer Services at Riverside, Emma Newell, Customer Care Director at Financial Times, Kim Baker, Head of Operational Support Services at L&Q and Marcus Brent, Head of Reward at Stepchange Debt Charity.