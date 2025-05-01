Contact centre leaders today are grappling with profound shifts brought about by political, economic and technological change. These shifts necessitate a substantial re-thinking of operations, not least of which include people strategy: recruitment and retention, colleague engagement, organisational structures, ways of working, roles and responsibilities.

Stephen Yap, CCMA’s Research Director, launches our latest research exploring how industry leaders are responding to change and re-inventing their people strategy. He’ll be discussing the implications of change on:

Headcount and salaries – what is the industry planning?

Recruiting and retention – how are approaches changing?

Learning and development – why is this now so critical?

Emerging roles and evolving skills – what does the future look like?

With a panel of industry leaders, including Kirk Bradley, Director of Customer Service at Bupa, Sabina Onwuka, Head of Customer Services at London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, and James Adamczuk, Zoom’s CX Evangelist in EMEA. They consider the risks to customer experience and operational outcomes, and how to mitigate the risks and measure progress.