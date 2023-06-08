Contact centre leaders strive to deliver positive outcomes for consumers every day, with every interaction. However, it’s not always easy. With the dawn of a new regulation, Consumer Duty, the financial services industry will be expected to work towards higher and clearer standards of customer care.

The contact centre is not solely responsible for organisations compliance with the Consumer Duty, however it will play a significant role in one quartile that focuses on Consumer Support.

Hear from Claire Carroll, Executive Director – Head of Service Operations at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Sarah Card, Managing Director, Head of Delivery and Risk at Marcus Goldman Sachs, Emma Krygier, Head of Supervision Hub at Financial Conduct Authority, and Chris Mounce, Quality and Coaching Specialist at EvaluAgent, as they explored how contact centre leaders in the financial services sector are approaching Consumer Duty.