You’ve all had the experience of implementing a new contact centre technology; you’ve given it blood, sweat and tears to go live. You celebrate reaching this critical milestone. Everyone is onboard and you enjoy cupcakes in the office. The project team disbands and move on to the next major transformation project.

Wait. What’s next? How do you ensure that your investment not only delivers a return but thrives in your environment? Your customer interactions will keep changing. Your teams will keep learning. Your processes will keep adapting. Your technology cannot stand still, no matter what the application and how big the implementation.

In this highly interactive online seminar we explored the pitfalls of post implementation and uncover stories of success. Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, and her panel of industry leaders shared tips and advice for embedding technology into the very fabric of your operations to unlock measurable value.

We heard from Alex Grundy, Head of Customer Experience at Plus Dane Housing, Sabina Onwuka, Head of Customer Services at London Borough of Barking & Dagenham and Jonathan Sharp, CEO at Britannic.


