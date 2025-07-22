Research from Harvard says that soft skills are responsible for 85% of career success. In the contact centre where conversations are getting more complex, making sure that your frontline colleagues have the right skills to handle these more sophisticated interactions is more important than ever.

There are other skills that are increasingly needed by the frontline today. Having strong technical skills, the ability to use multiple applications quickly, to speed type accurately, to multi-task and engage with customers through a variety of different channels. This gives way to multi-dimensional career pathways.

Some contact centre’s enjoy the benefits of many long tenure frontline colleagues. They know the business, the customers and the systems, but they will still require support and development to handle changing customer behaviours. For others, they have adapted their recruitment criteria to identify new talent that has a higher emotional intelligence and stronger technical skills to enable them to better adapt to these protracted dialogues.

By giving your teams the skills to do their role with confidence, and to give them opportunities to develop their careers by taking on different products, new channels, alternative interaction types, it is possible to better manage your attrition, and therefore your cost base.

Kate Knowles, Services Director, CCMA, brings this key discussion to life with the support of a panel of industry leaders who are passionate about supporting the people that work in their contact centres.

They discussed:

Why soft skills are now critical for career success

How technical skills complement emotional intelligence in complex conversations

Strategies to support and retain long-tenure colleagues

Recruitment approaches for finding new talent fit for today’s challenges

Building flexible career pathways that inspire and motivate

Hear from Francesca Rea, Director of Operations, NewDay, Ingrid Brackley, Head of Customer Service Operations at NHS Property Services, Sarah Wise, Operations Director at Fundraising Direct, Louise Peers, Head of Contact Centre Services at Crime Stoppers, and Beth Thouin, CMO at Hiring Branch.