For nearly four years the contact centre industry has been focused on enabling effective working with the frontline working from home some or all of the time. What about the leadership team? We don’t often have the conversation to explore how contact centre leaders can operate as effectively as possible, especially given the distinct nature of their role.

There are claims from organisations that innovation is being hindered by a lack of collaboration in a remote working environment. Is this true?

In this online seminar, we explored how leadership teams are collaborating in a hybrid and remote working environment. Watch as we uncover how they are building a culture of innovation with their peers and implementing change programmes.

CCMA CEO, Leigh Hopwood, led the discussion with support from industry professionals, Nerys Corfield, Contact Centre Consultant at Injection Consulting, Louise Walsh, Chief Customer Contact Officer at Utilita and Ben Booth, CEO at MaxContact.