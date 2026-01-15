What lies ahead for the contact centre industry according to those leading the charge? In this online seminar, we explored the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the next era of customer engagement.

Driven by technological advances, evolving workforce priorities and new fiscal strategies, our industry is entering another exciting phase of change – one filled with myriad opportunity to innovate, adapt and grow. With the rapid development of AI, the transformation ahead promises to be every bit as significant as the one that followed the pandemic.

We looked at what contact centre leaders and industry influencers are predicting for 2026 and beyond, including:

What are industry leaders and their organisations prioritising for the year ahead?

Will investment in people, technology and operations rise, fall or stabilise?

How is AI and the use of tech set to evolve in organisations over the coming year?

How are leaders adapting their people strategies to meet the impact of AI?

How are customer behaviours and expectations evolving, and how much influence is being driven by demographic changes?

Is the contact centre operating model due for a complete redesign?

Which roles will emerge as critical to future success?

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at the CCMA, was joined by industry leaders, including:

Kieran Holdcroft, Head of Operations, ManyPets

David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group

Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer, Sabio

Watch now to gain insight, ideas and inspiration to help shape your 2026 contact centre strategy and stay one step ahead in an industry that never stands still.