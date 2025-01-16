What does the future of the contact centre industry look like, according to operational leaders? Let’s find out! With changes to employment law, fiscal policy and the realising of AI’s potential, our industry is poised for an evolution not seen since covid. How fast this progress transpires will be determined by budgets and time – both of which are being squeezed.

Discover what industry leaders are predicting for 2025 and beyond in this online seminar. Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, asked:

What are industry leaders priorities for the year ahead?

Will investment in the contact centre increase, shrink or stay the same?

When will contact centres be genuinely recognised as the most valuable function in business, as standard?

How fast will AI become true commonplace?

Will organisations be outsourcing offshore more, less or the same?

Is the contact centre operating model set for a transformation?

What roles will emerge as critical within the contact centre?

Will we ever meet customer expectations?

Leigh was joined by leaders, Alison Heap, Customer Service Manager at United Utilities, Rula Samara, Head of Customer Experience at Novuna, Dan Allen, Deputy Director – Member Services at NRLA, and Ian Chappell, Director of Consulting at Centrical.

