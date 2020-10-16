Over the last few months the vast majority of UK contact centres have operated on a work-from-home basis and, for most, it’s been a steep learning curve. At this Contact Centre Homeworking in 2021 event we discussed how your business can get more from homeworking.

Initially, concerns about connectivity and the health and well-being of remote workers dominated. Then management and performance issues took centre stage, with many centres experiencing severe challenges as sickness levels increased, and both productivity and staff engagement fell.

Now, contact centres must decide on the way forward. Will it be 100% homeworking or hybrid office/homeworking? How will staggered rotas work? Will work-from-home be voluntary, compulsory, or both?

For this online seminar, we invited Sensée to share it’s experiences of managing homeworking teams. As a business that’s been operating since 2004 using a 100% home model – and with 1300 fully-employed contact centre homeworkers – Sensée has practical experience of managing a whole host of remote management and performance issues, as well as delivering significant business benefits.

We were also delighted to have Mark Davies, Customer Contact Director at Bupa, join us to share their homeworking story and how it has increased productivity and CSAT whilst reducing cost and attrition in the the longer term.

Watch the recording to find out how your business can get more from homeworking – and get answers to your burning issues from Sensée’s experienced Consultants, Operations Managers and Team Leaders.

Topics covered include: