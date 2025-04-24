As consumers, we want to trust that when we are in conversation with an organisation that we are not being defrauded. With BBC’s Scam Interceptors showing how easy it is to be duped, it’s the legitimate brands that are now looking at how to ensure that their customers have trust in them.

As part of our programme to help contact centre leaders protect their customers, reducing fraud, we are going to explore where customer contact journey’s breakdown and how to bolster your contact strategy to better set customer expectations and increase contact success.

In this online seminar, we discussed:

How your contact strategy ensures you speak to a customer every time

How you manage callbacks to optimise answer rates

Where in your customer journey are you at risk of losing brand loyalty

The cost of inefficiency and losing customers

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, was joined by a panel of industry leaders, Jasmin Wheeler, Customer Experience Lead at John Lewis & Partners, James Wilson, Head of Business Banking Financial Assistance at Barclays, and Paul Carradice, Regional Contact Operations Manager at Hidden Hearing. Hear some of the strategies and approaches that they have adopted to increase trust with their customers through the contact centre.