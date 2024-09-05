Every contact centre captures a vast amount of data and connects to other data repositories across an organisation. Harnessing the power of this data can deliver transformational benefits to the advisors on the front line, benefitting both CX and EX. Front line roles and responsibilities will evolve and expand, blurring the line between traditional ‘care’ and ‘sales’ functions as front line colleagues will be better equipped to meet a wider variety of customer needs.

In this online seminar, Stephen Yap, CCMA Research Director, reveals how leading contact centres are using data and analytics to redefine their front lines, and improve operational efficiency and revenue generation.

Watch as Stephen leads an interactive debate with a panel of industry leaders including, Chantal Mitchell, Customer Experience Manager at VIVID, Peter Tubb, Head of Global Trading Services at IG Group, Luke Ollerhead, Senior Insight Manager at The Very Group and Rob Allman, Senior Vice President EMEA at TTEC Digital.