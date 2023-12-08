The belief that AI is going to change the world and eliminate jobs has proven to be quite different from reality. We’re currently running a roadshow of events around the country to find out how the contact centre industry is preparing for, and implementing AI in the contact centre. This online seminar brings some of the findings that we’ve discovered so far and share them with our industry.

Simply put, AI is just another technology that contact centre professionals can use to support colleagues on the frontline to deliver exceptional customer experiences. It’s also a technology that can provide incredible insights to assist in decision making and strategy development.

Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, discussed with some of the industry leaders that presented their approach to AI during the roadshow, such as Paul Manley, VP Customer Service at DHL Express and Ben White, Customer Contact Manager at Nespresso UK, and hear key advice from Steve Barratt, Digital Experience, Chatbot and AI Enterprise EMEA Lead at Genesys.

For a chance to win one of two £100 experience vouchers, courtesy of Genesys, let us know what your priorities are for AI in your contact centre by taking the survey here. Good luck!