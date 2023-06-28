For the first time ever, insights into what customers really think about their contact centre experiences comparing countries across Europe have been revealed. The Voice of the European Contact Centre Consumer research initiative has taken a deep dive into customer behaviours and attitudes to provide up-to-date insight for contact centre leaders across Europe.

Following a comprehensive two-phased research approach, led by CCMA’s Research Director Stephen Yap, with support from Odigo, the findings revealed:

Consumers’ perceptions of customer service getting better or worse

How channel preferences are changing

How consumers feel about customer service as a career

During the webinar, Stephen was joined by experts and leaders across the industry, such as Oliver Dorta-Fernández, EMEA Customer Services Senior Manager at Canon Europe and Sophie Chelmick, Executive Vice President EMEA at TDCX, Spain.