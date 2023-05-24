The impact of economic pressures is fuelling rapid escalations in customer demands and bringing ever increasing expectations. This increasing demand has brought about a downturn in the perception of service level delivery from contact centres.

Customer emotions are escalated with the ever-increasing costs of living: more than half of surveyed consumers (53%) reported instances of becoming angry or upset when dealing with a contact centre advisor in the last 12 months. Throughout difficult periods an increased level of empathy, reassurance and emotional support on a more personal level is required. Contact centres must look to realign their processes and provide support and protection for their front-line advisors.

This report explores the everchanging landscape of our industry and will support contact centres to understand the changing requirements of todays contact centre customers, download the report to discover more.


Kate Law chats with Mike Axford, one of our UK National Contact Centre Academy trainers, for Learning at Work Week.

LinkedIn Live: Learning at Work Week Special

Download the UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report for insights about the UK contact centre outsourcing industry and considerations for outsourcing.

The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report

Get answers to the questions we didn’t have time to address in the CCMA Online Seminar.

New Strategies for Attracting Talent into the Contact Centre Industry: Your Questions Answered

