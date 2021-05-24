There has been a huge amount of discussion around the impact of the pandemic on contact centre operations, and on customer service. The debate has not just been confined to our industry – it has spilled over into the mainstream and has been the topic of considerable column inches in the press. The CCMA wanted to find out from consumers whether they felt service levels had improved, declined or stayed the same compared with before the pandemic.

This is the inaugural edition of CCMA’s annual Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research, the definitive source of consumer understanding for our industry.

This report is required reading for anyone involved in strategy and planning for the contact centre. It is packed with statistics, quotes from contact centre leaders and industry experts and a wealth of insights into contact centre consumers’ needs, preference and behaviours.

“While some results are surprising and some confirm what industry observers have long felt to be true, all the data is interesting, practical and essential for contact centres as they navigate a post-pandemic world. As a company that prides itself on data-driven strategies, Odigo is already acting on CCMA’s research. And so should you.” Neil Titcomb, Managing Director UKI, Odigo.

The research delivered five key learnings. Download the infographic. Watch the animation.

Download the report for more vital evidence to support your decisions on the future of your operating model.