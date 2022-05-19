We are seeing clear evidence that consumers are becoming increasingly savvy. Acceptance is rising for self-serving the likes of delivery updates but is decreasing when it comes to sensitive interactions such as complaints. As people gain experience with different channels, they become more choosy about when to self-serve, versus picking up the phone or starting a live chat.

This is the second edition of the CCMA’s annual study, Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer, that tracks how customers’ needs, preference and behaviours change over time.

We are not seeing an improvement in overall customer service ratings since last year. Several months post lockdown, with operations returning to a semblance of ‘normality’ it might not be unreasonable to hope that this might be reflected in consumer sentiment. The fact that ratings are broadly unchanged since 12 months ago (when operational conditions were extremely challenging) suggests that customer expectations evolve as quickly as our ability to meet them. We can never take our customers for granted. Furthermore, we must be especially cognisant that mature consumers tell us that service standards are declining for them.

On a more upbeat note, two out of every three (64%) members of the public rate a customer service career positively when it comes to ‘doing an important job for the community’. More than ever, we provide a vital service for the economy and for society, and it’s rewarding to see this widely recognised.

“This year is especially interesting because as the dust begins to settle after such a rapid period of change we get insight into how customers really feel about the services now on offer. The CCMA has provided insightful breakdowns of the data which help to better visualise the subtleties of opinion. This detailed information can really steer contact centre services so they match expectations and deliver the experiences that customers demand. Unsurprisingly this reflects back onto the recurrent theme of personalisation and not simply supplying a one size fits all service.” Neil Titcomb, Managing Director UKI, Odigo.