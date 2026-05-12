Since 2021, the CCMA has conducted an annual Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research study – a comprehensive analysis of consumer contact experiences.

This year’s research examines whether customer service is genuinely improving, how consumers feel about self-service and digital channels, and whether the shift to digital is creating a demographic divide.

It also places consumer vulnerability at the centre of the analysis – no longer a niche concern, but one of the most pressing challenges in customer contact today. The research assesses four vulnerability dimensions: carer responsibilities, health, financial circumstances, and life events.

Supported by Zoom, CCMA’s Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer is produced for contact centre leaders to provide insights to inform a wide range of contact centre strategies.

Download the Report


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By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

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