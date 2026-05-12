Since 2021, the CCMA has conducted an annual Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research study – a comprehensive analysis of consumer contact experiences.

This year’s research examines whether customer service is genuinely improving, how consumers feel about self-service and digital channels, and whether the shift to digital is creating a demographic divide.

It also places consumer vulnerability at the centre of the analysis – no longer a niche concern, but one of the most pressing challenges in customer contact today. The research assesses four vulnerability dimensions: carer responsibilities, health, financial circumstances, and life events.

Supported by Zoom, CCMA’s Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer is produced for contact centre leaders to provide insights to inform a wide range of contact centre strategies.