Are perceptions of customer service improving or declining over time? Our annual Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer research report uncovers how customer contact needs, expectations, and behaviours are changing, and how consumers view service providers. This year, we also delve into public perceptions of AI in customer service.

As technology advances rapidly, contact centres are at the cutting edge of innovation, always evolving to meet the changing needs of customers. This research explores the current landscape of contact centres and highlights how AI is shaping a thrilling future for our industry.

Download the research to uncover the findings of this year’s edition, including the eight key discoveries.

Thank you

Please use the button below to download the “Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer 2024” research report.

Click here to return to the main Insights page.

 

Discover what the top three priorities are in customer experience differentiation and investment.

Customer Experience Differentiation and Investment – What are the Top Priorities?

Discover what the top three priorities are in customer experience differentiation and investment.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood chats to Alessandro Storer, Head of Inclusion and Belonging at OVO, about Alessandro's career so far.

CareerTalk with Alessandro Storer

Leigh Hopwood chats to Alessandro Storer, Head of Inclusion and Belonging at OVO, about Alessandro’s career so far.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood catches up with Spencer Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO at tkg, on the Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit 2024 and managing successful partnerships.

LinkedIn Live with Spencer Brooks, The Knowledge Group (tkg)

Leigh Hopwood catches up with Spencer Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO at tkg, on the Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit 2024 and managing successful partnerships.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »