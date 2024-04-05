Contact Centres often struggle with the chaos of unstructured enquiries, lengthy customer tickets and can be faced with mountains of disorganised knowledge data. Ventrica, one of the UK’s most prestigious outsourced contact centres, recently partnered with a global fast-food chain to resolve these problems and get even greater insight from customer feedback.

By leveraging a large language model, AI streamlines and automates the classification of queries with some amazing results. Advanced language models condense these into digestible summaries, speeding up dramatically agents’ abilities to understand and then resolve customer issues. AI software then automatically poses a satisfaction survey at the end of each interaction, and then deploy analytics to interpret it, giving crystal clear Voice of the Customer data to inform your decision making.

You can find out more at www.ventrica.co.uk.

Get in touch with Ventrica here.