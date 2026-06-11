How do you improve customer experience while reducing costs and supporting your people? In this Solution Spotlight, you’ll see how organisations use CallMiner to bring intelligence, automation and real‑time guidance together to help teams resolve issues faster, reduce effort and deliver more consistent, personalised experiences.

You’ll find out how unified insights highlight friction across customer conversations, how automation removes repetitive manual work, and how frontline colleagues are supported in the moment to work with confidence and empathy.

Drawing on real‑world examples from Estafeta and Alza (European e-commerce retailer), this session shows how intelligent automation can strengthen CX and EX at the same time, balancing efficiency with the human touch in a large multilingual contact centre.

The solution being demonstrated is CallMiner’s conversation intelligence and automation platform, combining AI‑driven analytics, real‑time advisor guidance, workflow automation and continuous feedback to drive better outcomes at scale.