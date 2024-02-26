Is it possible to minimise friction while maximising protection?

According to UK Finance, in 2022 £1.2bn was lost by UK consumers to fraud. Every contact centre must implement security measures to identify and protect genuine customers, and flag potentially fraudulent attempts to access customer accounts. Most authentication methods currently in use necessitate a certain amount of ‘friction’ that impacts the experience not only for customers but also the front line. Friction in authentication increases handle times, reducing productivity.

Minimising journey friction is one of the sacred mantras of customer and colleague experience, but the most frictionless method on offer (no authentication at all) is not an option. And even the best authentication cannot defend against sophisticated scams that persuade genuine customers to hand over money.

To understand how fraud is evolving and what contact centres are doing to stay ahead of fraudsters, CCMA conducted this research supported by Smartnumbers, which gathers perspectives from both industry leaders and from consumers.

Download the report to discover the findings.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Jon Yarlett, Founder and CEO of Intelligent Sourcing and the Impact Sourcing Alliance, on the significance of impact sourcing in the contact centre.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Tobias Homolka, Head of Audit and Customer Care at Lidl GB, about Tobias' career so far.

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where we explored the challenges of recruitment and retention in new contact centre talent.

