With more and more advisors working from home, it’s vital that contact centre managers adapt their coaching processes to support new flexible working models. This is particularly the case with many organisations planning to maintain a hybrid staffing approach – featuring a mix of contact centre and home-based advisors – going forward.
In this Good Practice Guide, we will look at the steps contact centre managers should be taking to ensure their advisors can be coached to the same high standards regardless of location. We’ll also highlight some of the ways that organisations are now working to capture coaching insights across a range of channels, including virtual meetings with remote advisors.
Pop your details in the box below to unlock the PDF version of the guide.
Thank you
Please use the button below to download your Good Practice Guide.
Click here to return to the main Insights page.