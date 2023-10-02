74% of frontline contact centre colleagues are happy in their jobs – but one third of advisors intend to quit, according to our latest research.

Effective customer service delivery relies on the productivity and engagement of contact centre agents. With rising call volumes, complex internal processes, and demanding customers, the workload for agents is becoming increasingly challenging. When agents are unable to navigate this complexity, they may experience stress, dissatisfaction, and a lack of motivation to perform their jobs effectively. This, in turn, contributes to high attrition rates, which can impact budgets and service quality.

Our latest research reveals some staggering insights into the drivers and barriers of employee productivity and engagement and how contact centres can maximise the benefits of ‘good’ complexity across the workforce.

Download the report to discover more, including the six key takeaways that our Research Director, Stephen Yap, reveals.

CareerTalk with Vince Scibetta

LinkedIn Live with Katy Bevan, Page Personnel

CareerTalk with Simone Golden

