Understanding Neurodiversity at Work for Managers

This course will increase and support your existing knowledge of neurodiversity. We’ll cover the main areas of neurodiversity, strengths and challenges, and recommended support. No prior knowledge needed.
Course Description
This course is designed to increase and support managers awareness of Neurodiversity in the workplace, its presentation, strengths and challenges. It also allows for those with no prior knowledge to attend and serves as a good introduction to neurodiversity and how it is impacted in the workplace.
In addition to neurodiverse conditions it covers suggested recommendations, how these can be implemented and gives an overview of the Equality Act 2010 and best practice around assessments.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Have a better understanding of neurodiversity and its presentations.
- Understand the impact that work can have on those with a neurodiverse condition.
- Knowledge of potential adjustments and support that can be applied in the work place.
- Reviewed how the Equality Act is relevant for neurodiversity.
- Understand how to access the appropriate services.
Benefits to your business
- Help retain and attract new talent
- Ensure a supportive and healthy work environment
- Ensure adherence to the Equality Act
- Decrease absences due to stress and improve engagement
- Managers who understand their employees support needs have a tighter team culture.
Course content
Here is a brief overview of the topics that will be covered in this course:
About the trainer
Rebecca Wones, Director of Psychology
- Chartered Occupational Psychologist with 20 years experience of working with disability in the workplace.
- Experience of working with and for public and private sector organisations and in Occupational Health.
- Experience of working within mental health and neurodiversity.
- Is a supervisor on the BPS RAPPS register.
What delegates say
“I enjoyed the breakout sessions and meeting other people. It was great to know that other companies had experienced some of the same things we had.”
Upcoming Dates
Format
1.5 -hour online session using Zoom or Teams.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team Leaders, Coaches, HR Managers.
Why should you go?
To increase your knowledge of Neurodiversity and help support your neurodiverse colleagues/employees.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £149*
Non-members: £199*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings