A Beacon of Light in a Sea of Indifference

Just ask yourself, when was the last time you and your partner got up on a Saturday morning and said, “let’s go and check out power network companies.” No, me either. But when the power goes out, maybe we wished we had. Just to be clear, when this happens it’s not your energy supplier that has to fix this, but one of eight distribution companies across the UK that have responsibility for managing and maintaining the electricity supply to our homes and businesses.

And, like the water companies we have no choice in who provides this service to us. However, the quality of service and the customer experience (CX) we receive is vastly different and significantly better than from those busy polluting our rivers and seas and spewing out large dividends to offshore companies and pension plans.

I’m fortunate to live in an area served by the very best of these, UK Power Networks (UKPN) who maintain the electricity networks across London, the Southeast and East of England. And that’s not just my opinion. UKPN has won numerous awards for customer service, including the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards, (ECCSA) for Best Large Contact Centre They also feature highly for employee engagement, and for being Britain’s Most Admired Company for the Energy Distribution and Supply sector. There are too many more to mention here but isn’t it amazing that a company you only contact when something has gone wrong, are so highly regarded. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our train companies, banks, retailers, and telcos were even half as good?

Anyone that’s followed my various musings (or rants!) about customer experience over the years or has read my book, will know that I put a lot of faith in the Four Principles of Customer experience, Culture, Communication, Commitment and Community, that I introduced several years ago. And while I can take no credit for the success that UKPN has had, it was gratifying to be able to see where elements of these principles have guided UKPN in their journey to being the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) number One ranked customer service provider in the UK.

I was keen to find out more and recently I was fortunate to meet many of the team and I spent some quality time with Alex Williams, Head of Contact Centres, who shared many of the reasons for their success. I’ve taken the liberty of aligning many of the key elements of their CX program with the Four Principles. While I can’t do justice to their approach in a relatively short article, I’ll hope to hit the high notes that reflect the heights that the team reaches to deliver consistently great customer experiences.