On Tuesday 26 September 2023 we hosted the 11th UK National Contact Centre Conference at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London. Over 400 contact centre leaders and industry colleagues were invited to hear award-winning stories from some of the UK National Contact Centre Awards Gold winners exploring hybrid working, recruitment, culture and diversity, alongside sessions exploring artificial intelligence.

The theme of the conference this year was talent and technology, recognising how our industry is advancing and creating brighter outcomes for customers across all sectors, which is all down to the incredible focus on developing people and empowering them to succeed with the latest innovations in technology.

We heard inspiring stories from organisations such as Hastings Direct, Nespresso, Novuna, OVO Energy, UK Power Networks and Welsh Water, as well as guest speaker, Spencer Kelly, TV Presenter and host of BBC click.

Check out the highlights video below.

