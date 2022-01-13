This toolkit will help you get organised! Download for important dates and deadlines, category criteria, tips and tricks, and more. In the final pages, you’ll find the nomination questions.

Print them off, divide and conquer, and start planning your entries. Just be sure to press submit before the deadline!

The awards program recognises individuals, teams and organisations in 27 unique categories.

CCMA members can enter for free. There is a fee of £199 for one entry and £100 for each additional entry if you are not a member. You can enter as many categories as you like. Start your entries here. 

