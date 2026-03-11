Explore the latest salary data for the UK contact centre sector, with information on job roles ranging from frontline colleague to head of customer experience, and with a full regional breakdown and comparison of average salaries.

CCMA’s fifth annual salary review, powered by CCMA Benchmark, captures salary data across five key roles: Frontline Advisor, Team Leader, Operations Manager, Head of Contact Centre and Head of Customer Experience.

The data includes:

Average salaries across all UK regions

Salary data across jobs roles based on key sectors

Pay progression data across job roles

Key five year trends and comparisons from the CCMA’s first Salary Guide in 2022 to today

The 2026 data reveals an industry in which salaries continue to rise, career progression commands meaningful financial reward and variations exist across regions and industry sectors.

This report is available to members only. Fill out the form below to request the report and a member of the team will get back to you shortly.