In its third year, the UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the UK’s strong and ever-evolving Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

While current market conditions may point many businesses towards the lure of outsourcing offshore, this report highlights why UK outsourcing continues to attract.

Supported by key insights from The Knowledge Group (tkg), we assess the opportunities and challenges for service providers and their clients. We outline the strategic shifts are reshaping how enterprises allocate outsourcing budgets, the key trends driving the sector forward – from AI to client expectations and regulatory pressures – and how UK-based outsourcing providers differentiate through technological advancements, cultural alignment, and flexible service models.

Whether a seasoned outsourcing veteran or early into the procurement process, this report will help with your decision-making and inform you for the road ahead.