With a 1,400% surge in documented incidents over the past decade, fraud is one of the most significant threats facing organisations.

Contact centres are providing an increasingly attractive point of entry for fraudsters, and so there is a heightened need to adopt a strategic shift away from reacting to isolated incidents, to proactively spotting fraudulent behaviour much earlier in the process to ensure superior customer protection.

This Good Practice Guide offers practical, actionable instructions to help organisations start the process of transforming their contact centres from reactive fraud targets into proactive intelligence hubs that can detect and disrupt organised crime, before it causes harm.