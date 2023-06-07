Customer service operations are now forced to pivot to completely new ways of working. Advances in technology, rising customer expectations, and new-found employee empowerment are placing fresh and demanding challenges on the contact centre and customer service industry.

Contact centres and customer service organisations are embracing more highly complex technology to mitigate cost-pressures and deliver the excellent omnichannel experience that customer have come to expect.

In this report, brought to you by Brook Street, you will discover more about:

  • AI and automation in contact centres and customer service – is it a big helper or is it a big brother?
  • Customer attitudes towards data sharing and the need for strong data security
  • What customer support workers want and how to meet the rapid change
  • Planning and achieving the optimal customer support workforce

Download the report here to find out more or use the button below.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Helen Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Atom Bank, about Helen's career so far.

CareerTalk with Helen Wilson

Leigh Hopwood chats to Helen Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Atom Bank, about Helen’s career so far.

Read more »
Findings of the roundtable we conducted at the Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit.

Roundtable: Overcoming the Challenges of Outsourcing

Findings of the roundtable we conducted at the Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit.

Read more »
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer.

Watch: Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Voice of the Contact Centre Consumer.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »