In today’s tight job market everyone needs to keep hold of staff and keep them motivated and engaged. That task usually falls to Team Leaders and line managers, who might be great at organising and running operations, but can they mentor and inspire?

Can they establish objectives through which individuals and teams can see their part in the organisation’s mission and strategy? Improve performance among employees, teams and, ultimately, organisations? Hold people to account for their performance by linking it to reward, career progression and termination of contracts?

Can they give and receive feedback to maintain quality, reinforce your organisation’s culture, and play their part in creating a workplace that fosters creativity and standards?