One: Greater collaboration between humans and AI

Despite the latest development in artificial intelligence aiming for broader reasoning, creativity and decisioning making abilities, they are still far from replicating human excellence. AI is not meant to replace humans, but rather enhance our capabilities. In the coming months, we can expect to see more humans and AI working together to create new products, services and experiences. Taking this further, AI will play an integral role in professional and personal growth for humans, which will involve providing customised insights.

During this era of stark attrition and heightened skills scarcityi, taking care of people is undeniably important. With the assistance of automation, this support can consist of tailored messaging and coaching suggestions, empowering individuals to strive for their full potential.

As a result, employees will actively participate and engage in ways that meet their unique needs, leading to improved retention and performance for the entire business. Through this collaboration, the existing workplace will be reimagined to place AI as an insightful ally, helping each employee not just survive but thrive.

To make this a reality, businesses may need to consider restructuring or offering new training and measures that reinforce understanding on the parameters and benefits of an AI-human partnership.

On a broader scale, the rise of ‘AI assistants’ may lead to the need for more accessibility in the form devices that put “AI in your pocket”, either as part of existing mobile device upgrade or a new kind of device!