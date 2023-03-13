An excellent customer experience (CX) can not only influence how a customer feels about your brand, but also the bottom line. According to McKinsey, more than 70% of senior executives rank CX as a top priority for the coming years. The reason? Companies that organise and manage CX effectively can realise a 20% improvement in customer satisfaction, a 15% increase in sales conversion, a 30% lower cost-to-serve and a 30% increase in employee engagement.

On the other hand, do it wrong and your brand could suffer. A survey by Zendesk shows that 61% of customers would switch to a competitor after just one bad experience. That’s a 22% increase from last year’s survey. With just two negative experiences, 76% of customers are out the door.

Leigh Hopwood chats to Andy Cook, Head of Customer & Colleague Experience at AXA Health, about Andy’s career so far.

CareerTalk with Andy Cook

Leigh Hopwood chats to Andy Cook, Head of Customer & Colleague Experience at AXA Health, about Andy's career so far.

As organisations start implementing their strategies for 2023 there will be a common theme underpinning their vision and direction, technology, and transformation.

Public Sector Customer Experience Predictions for 2023

As organisations start implementing their strategies for 2023 there will be a common theme underpinning their vision and direction, technology, and transformation.

Good Practice Guide: How Quality Assurance is key to unlocking advisor engagement improvements

