We are inviting the industry to join us on Monday 21 September at 7pm when we will be announcing the winners of the UK National Contact Centre Awards online.

The pandemic and social distancing requirements means that presenting the awards to a live audience of over 750 people at the Brewery in London is simply not possible. We believe it’s really important that the winners are recognised for their brilliant work with no further delays – so we are going to bring the awards to you, in your contact centre and at home, by hosting an entertaining virtual awards ceremony.

Although this year will not be the big celebration that we had all hoped for, especially as it is the awards’ 25th anniversary, we will make it an evening to remember and a new and unique experience.

In true CCMA fashion, we will be creating an entertaining programme giving you more than just the winners. You will simply have to join us to watch as the evening unfolds.

Follow us on LinkedIn or register to attend here.