Our industry has experienced immense change in recent years, accelerated by the impact of Brexit and the pandemic. What has become more apparent is the need for a greater variety and depth of skills and competences in the workforce to manage more complicated conversations. However, what hasn’t changed at the same rate is the value that organisations place on the skills and competencies required to work in a contact centre.

Here at the CCMA we are hearing more members find creative ways to transform the role of the advisor, and to demonstrate to business leaders the value that they bring. Members are also reporting changes to the whole package they offer, with the need to offer flexible working, such as location and shifts, clear career pathways and the benefits on offer.

This guide is a fascinating reflection of where the industry stands in 2022. You can expect to read about recruiting trends, the most in-demand skills, the employee benefits options and the importance of committing to colleague development. Of course, there is also a guide to salaries by region across the UK.

The UK Contact Centre Salary and Skills Guide is available to members only. If your organisation is interested in becoming a member, please visit our Membership page or email Laura@ccma.org.uk.

