The UK contact centre industry represents organisations that operate in-house and those that provide contact centre outsourced services to other businesses. Here at the CCMA, we are aware of the current trend in outsourcing offshore. However, in the UK there is a strong and growing industry that has an exceptional reputation for providing high quality customer experiences for clients and their customers.

The report, supported by The Knowledge Group (tkg) and their wealth of insights in the UK outsourcing industry, explores buyer trends, data related to the current UK BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) landscape, and guidance on the outsourcing procurement process. It includes five reasons why organisations are outsourcing all or part of their contact centre operations:

  1. Cost and economics for delivering exceptional customer experiences
  2. Plugging gaps in internal capabilities
  3. Flexibility and transferring risk around business continuity and demand volatility
  4. Right-shoring balancing commercials with experiences
  5. Infrastructure and interaction technology capabilities

Download the report now to discover more.

Thank you

Please use the button below to download the The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report.

Click here to return to the main Insights page.

 

Leigh Hopwood chats to Naveed Hussain, Operations Manager at Specsavers about Naveed's career so far.

CareerTalk with Naveed Hussain

Leigh Hopwood chats to Naveed Hussain, Operations Manager at Specsavers about Naveed’s career so far.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood chats to Sarah Hunt, Associate Director of Client Solutions at greenbean, on her new role in recruitment and her views on the candidate journey.

LinkedIn Live with Sarah Hunt, greenbean

Leigh Hopwood chats to Sarah Hunt, Associate Director of Client Solutions at greenbean, on her new role in recruitment and her views on the candidate journey.

Read more »
Leigh Hopwood chats to Sabina Onwuka, Head of Customer Services at London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, about Sabina's career so far.

CareerTalk with Sabina Onwuka

Leigh Hopwood chats to Sabina Onwuka, Head of Customer Services at London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, about Sabina’s career so far.

Read more »

Powered by

Showcases from

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »