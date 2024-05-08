The UK contact centre industry represents organisations that operate in-house and those that provide contact centre outsourced services to other businesses. Here at the CCMA, we are aware of the current trend in outsourcing offshore. However, in the UK there is a strong and growing industry that has an exceptional reputation for providing high quality customer experiences for clients and their customers.

The report, supported by The Knowledge Group (tkg), breaks down the UK contact centre outsourcing landscape. It dives into how savvy outsourcing providers are using AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making while prioritising the growth and happiness of their teams.

Whether you’re a seasoned outsourcing pro or just starting out, this report will help you navigate the procurement process and be your guide in creating valuable outsourcing partnerships that will propel you forward.

Download the report now.

Thank you

Please use the button below to download the The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2024.

Click here to return to the main Insights page.

 

Leigh Hopwood chats to John Devlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ascensos, about John's career so far.

CareerTalk with John Devlin

Leigh Hopwood chats to John Devlin, Co-Founder and CEO at Ascensos, about John’s career so far.

Read more »
Tructyre's Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Case Study: Balancing Performance and Front Line Engagement

Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Read more »
Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between operational efficiency and managing costs.

Case Study: Enhancing the End-User Experience

Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between operational efficiency and managing costs.

Read more »

Powered by

Showcases from

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »